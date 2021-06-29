-$0.15 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $208.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of OVID traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 14,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,724. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $264.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

