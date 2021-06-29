-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IMGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 1,736,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,930. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
