-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10,433.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. 1,736,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,930. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

