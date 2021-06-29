-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 3,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,719. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

