$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $35,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZWI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.61. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

