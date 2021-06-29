$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.42. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. 500,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,926,226. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a PE ratio of -393.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

