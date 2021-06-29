$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Teradyne posted sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 71,027 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.75. 1,385,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,458. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

