$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.41. 657,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,032. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.