$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Canadian National Railway posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 941,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,594. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $119.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

