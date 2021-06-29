$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 941,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $86.34 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

