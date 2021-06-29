$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $171.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

