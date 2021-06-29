$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.73. 3,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,309. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.