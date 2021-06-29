$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 537,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,125. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 265,299 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.