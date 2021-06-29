$10.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce $10.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.59 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $9.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $46.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.66 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

SNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

