$105.24 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will announce sales of $105.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.10 million to $107.20 million. Freshpet reported sales of $79.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $433.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $437.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $573.00 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $586.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,856 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Freshpet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.73. The company had a trading volume of 258,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,058. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -674.92 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

