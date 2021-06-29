$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will announce $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $462.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 100.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $788.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.15.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.