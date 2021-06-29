1,122,305 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,122,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.30% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -53.85 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.44.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

