11,428 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Delek US by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 347,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $13,325,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Delek US by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

