12,214 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 18.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.6% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.49. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COTY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

