124,345 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 124,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $134,924,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Himension Fund bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $16,913,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLX. Citigroup began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.