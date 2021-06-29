12,958 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after buying an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,286,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,536 shares of company stock worth $6,855,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

