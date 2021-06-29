1,369 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $158.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

VAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

