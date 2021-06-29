13,999 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 12,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

