150,000 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000.

LCAHU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

