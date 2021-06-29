1,695 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

