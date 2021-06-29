175,000 Shares in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) Purchased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCAU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,493,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,588,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,997,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCAU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. 528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,880. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

