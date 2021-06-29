18,523 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

VRRM stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

