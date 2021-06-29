225,000 Shares in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Bought by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Ventoux CCM Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,356,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,741,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $177,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,494,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.91. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,563. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

