22,923 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

AXL opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

