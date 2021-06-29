2,472 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $11,861,412.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,022,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 753,302 shares valued at $82,706,240. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.71 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.39.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

