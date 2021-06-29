275 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

NYSE MTN opened at $321.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.23 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.88 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,040.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

