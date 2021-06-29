2,800 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KELYA opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $957.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

