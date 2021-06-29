28,533 Shares in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NYSE:PSN opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Parsons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

