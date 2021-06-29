$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

Shares of FIS traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,115. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

