$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.
In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.63. 896,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,366. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
