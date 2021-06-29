$3.62 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post sales of $3.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $5.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $15.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 million to $18.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $59.46 million to $154.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,871. The stock has a market cap of $255.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16. Sol-Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

