3,000 Shares in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Purchased by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

