3,013 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,786,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,451,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $388.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 134.09, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock valued at $77,984,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

