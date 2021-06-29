434,126 Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 8.22% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INKA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000.

Shares of INKA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

