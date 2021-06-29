$442.77 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $442.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $446.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $410.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.52. 269,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,531. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.31. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

