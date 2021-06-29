45,000 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.11.

NYSE TME opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

