4,648 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

