4,693,435 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Acquired by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,693,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,593,000. Burford Capital comprises 1.9% of Rovida Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Burford Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 281,945 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $66,264,000.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:BUR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,311. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

