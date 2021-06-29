47,345 Shares in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.46% of BGSF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BGSF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGSF alerts:

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. 75,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,076. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 million and a P/E ratio of 201.53.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

BGSF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.