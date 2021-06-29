48,499 Shares in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRSRU. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 1st quarter worth $252,000.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Prospector Capital stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.