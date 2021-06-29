$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report sales of $5.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,159,000 after acquiring an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 70,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,758. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

