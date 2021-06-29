51,316 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STKL stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.