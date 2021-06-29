$53.54 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to report $53.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.97 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $47.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $223.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $226.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $252.44 million, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $265.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $130,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,125.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,629.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,688. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.73. 316,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,505. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.85 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

