5,435 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.05 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

