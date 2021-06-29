$571.05 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will announce $571.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $578.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, Director John Strain sold 12,095 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $324,266.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth about $247,559,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,300,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 64.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.