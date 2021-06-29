$62.06 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will report sales of $62.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.01 million to $66.10 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $251.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.15). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.08 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. 232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.77. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in PAR Technology by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

